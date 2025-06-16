All Sections
Support Us

Zelenskyy wants to talk with Trump about new arms package that Ukraine is willing to purchase

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 16 June 2025, 16:31
Zelenskyy wants to talk with Trump about new arms package that Ukraine is willing to purchase
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Stock photo: Ukraine's President's Office

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy intends to discuss the purchase of a new defence package with US President Donald Trump.

Source: Zelenskyy at a press conference in Vienna

Quote: "One of the issues I will be discussing with President Trump at our meeting is the defence package that Ukraine is ready to purchase."

Details: Zelenskyy emphasised the key role that US assistance has played over the past years of the ongoing full-scale war with Russia. He said that for now, no one wants to imagine what it would be like to live and fight without US support. No talks with the US about future aid are underway at present, but Zelenskyy hopes to raise the issue when he talks with Trump.

Background: 

  • On 16 June, it was reported that Trump plans to meet with Zelenskyy for bilateral talks on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Canada.
  • Zelenskyy is expected to attend the summit on Tuesday as a guest.

Trumpweaponsaid for UkraineZelenskyy
