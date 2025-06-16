Russians attempting to encircle Kostiantynivka from three directions
Russian forces are attempting to encircle the town of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast from three directions. Intense fighting is ongoing in the area.
Source: Viktor Trehubov, spokesperson for the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group, on the national joint 24/7 newscast
Quote: "The Russians have long been trying to encircle Kostiantynivka from three directions. Previously, they had attempted to approach it from the Toretsk or Kramatorsk fronts or via Chasiv Yar – wherever they could break through first. But in a year and a half, they have had no success in any of those directions.
Now they are attempting to advance towards Kostiantynivka from the Pokrovsk front, specifically via the Pokrovsk-Kostiantynivka road, and push further. That’s where the most intense fighting is currently taking place."
Details: Trehubov noted that Russian forces are most concentrated on the Pokrovsk front, where Ukrainian troops are doing everything they can to stop their advance.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!