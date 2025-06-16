All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians attempting to encircle Kostiantynivka from three directions

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 16 June 2025, 19:48
Russians attempting to encircle Kostiantynivka from three directions
The territories in green are controlled by Ukraine; those in red are occupied by Russia. Map: DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts

Russian forces are attempting to encircle the town of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast from three directions. Intense fighting is ongoing in the area.

Source: Viktor Trehubov, spokesperson for the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group, on the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "The Russians have long been trying to encircle Kostiantynivka from three directions. Previously, they had attempted to approach it from the Toretsk or Kramatorsk fronts or via Chasiv Yar – wherever they could break through first. But in a year and a half, they have had no success in any of those directions.

Advertisement:

Now they are attempting to advance towards Kostiantynivka from the Pokrovsk front, specifically via the Pokrovsk-Kostiantynivka road, and push further. That’s where the most intense fighting is currently taking place."

Details: Trehubov noted that Russian forces are most concentrated on the Pokrovsk front, where Ukrainian troops are doing everything they can to stop their advance.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Russo-Ukrainian warcombat actionDonetsk Oblast
Advertisement:
Putin says he's ready to meet with Zelenskyy but won't sign anything with him
Russian assault on Kostiantynivka: Ukraine's defence forces repel major attack, destroying 18 armoured combat vehicles
Eight people detained in Slovakia for fraud involving ammunition for Ukraine
UpdatedRussian strike on Kyiv: 12 bodies recovered overnight and in morning, bringing death toll to 28 – photos
Trump's envoy Kellogg plans trip to Belarus and meeting with Lukashenko – Reuters
Zelenskyy shortens visit to Canada and returns to Ukraine – CBC News
All News
Russo-Ukrainian war
Zelenskyy: Russia proposed exchanging POWs for deported Ukrainian children
Doctor says removal of "Glory to Russia" burn mark from Ukrainian POW will be painful
Russia claims US has cancelled next round of US-Russia consultations
RECENT NEWS
10:54
Russians attack Kostiantynivka, killing one and wounding another – photo
10:42
Russia has been ignoring a ceasefire proposal for 100 days – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
10:07
Ukrainian energy company employee killed in Russian attack on Kherson Oblast
09:58
"My symbol of resilience": Lviv prosthetist fulfils dream of soldier who lost all limbs in combat – video
09:54
First AI-equipped, radio-controlled Russian Shahed drone discovered in Ukraine
09:32
Ukrainian boxer Bohachuk now in top 5 boxers in IBF ratings
08:56
Russians injure 13 civilians in Donetsk Oblast over past day
08:46
Russian nighttime attack on Ukraine: air defence downs 40 UAVs, 6 hits recorded
08:22
Most intense clashes on Pokrovsk front with 163 combat clashes over past day – Ukraine's General Staff
07:56
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: one killed, four injured, damage recorded – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: