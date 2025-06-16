Russians attempting to encircle Kostiantynivka from three directions

The territories in green are controlled by Ukraine; those in red are occupied by Russia. Map: DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts

Russian forces are attempting to encircle the town of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast from three directions. Intense fighting is ongoing in the area.

Source: Viktor Trehubov, spokesperson for the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group, on the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "The Russians have long been trying to encircle Kostiantynivka from three directions. Previously, they had attempted to approach it from the Toretsk or Kramatorsk fronts or via Chasiv Yar – wherever they could break through first. But in a year and a half, they have had no success in any of those directions.

Now they are attempting to advance towards Kostiantynivka from the Pokrovsk front, specifically via the Pokrovsk-Kostiantynivka road, and push further. That’s where the most intense fighting is currently taking place."

Details: Trehubov noted that Russian forces are most concentrated on the Pokrovsk front, where Ukrainian troops are doing everything they can to stop their advance.

