Canada to announce additional support for Ukraine at G7 summit

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney may announce additional support for Ukraine during the G7 summit, which Canada is hosting.

Source: CBC, citing sources, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Earlier this year, as part of its pledge to increase defence spending, the Canadian government allocated an additional CA$2 billion (US$1.48 billion) for military assistance to Ukraine and the expansion of defence partnerships.

A source told CBC that the Canadian government is expected to announce on Tuesday 17 June how much of this sum will be allocated specifically to Ukraine and what it will be used for.

Further details of the support may also be discussed during talks between Carney and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who is attending the G7 summit.

Background:

Canada plans to hit the NATO defence spending target of 2% of GDP for the first time in 2025.

In early June, Canada announced more than CA$35 million (around US$25.5 million) in military aid for Ukraine.

