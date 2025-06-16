Russians launch midday air strike on Kupiansk, causing casualties – photos

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kupiansk. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Russian troops launched an airstrike on a residential area of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast in the middle of the day on 16 June. Reports indicate that at least three people were killed and two more injured.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details: Fires broke out in several apartments as a result of the Russians' strikes on apartment buildings in the city.

Black smoke coming out of the windows of a building Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

A man and a woman suffered acute barotrauma.

Quote: "New reports show that at least three civilians may have been killed. The situation in the city remains complicated; due to safety concerns, getting to the scene of the strikes is currently difficult. Details are being confirmed."

The stairs of a building covered in debris Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details: Law enforcement officers have initiated an investigation into the attack under Article 438.1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – violation of the laws and customs of war.

