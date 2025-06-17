All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia loses 1,060 soldiers and 20 artillery systems over past day

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 17 June 2025, 06:58
Russia loses 1,060 soldiers and 20 artillery systems over past day
Ukrainian defenders. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russia has lost 1,060 soldiers killed and wounded, 20 artillery systems and three armoured combat vehicles over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 17 June 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:
  • approximately 1,006,120 (+1,060) military personnel;
  • 10,940 (+1) tanks;
  • 22,814 (+3) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 29,228 (+20) artillery systems;
  • 1,419 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,187 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 416 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 337 (+0) helicopters;
  • 40,981 (+177) operational-tactical UAVs;
  • 3,346 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 52,175 (+79) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,916 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

RussiaCasualties
Advertisement:
Putin says he's ready to meet with Zelenskyy but won't sign anything with him
Russian assault on Kostiantynivka: Ukraine's defence forces repel major attack, destroying 18 armoured combat vehicles
Eight people detained in Slovakia for fraud involving ammunition for Ukraine
UpdatedRussian strike on Kyiv: 12 bodies recovered overnight and in morning, bringing death toll to 28 – photos
Trump's envoy Kellogg plans trip to Belarus and meeting with Lukashenko – Reuters
Zelenskyy shortens visit to Canada and returns to Ukraine – CBC News
All News
Russia
EU extends sanctions over Russia's annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
Trump: There would be no war in Ukraine if Russia was still in G8
Hungary vetoes EU Energy Council plan to ban Russian oil and gas imports – Hungarian foreign minister
RECENT NEWS
07:56
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: five injured, destruction recorded – photos
07:39
Russians damage agricultural business in Mykolaiv Oblast
07:13
Russia loses 1,080 soldiers over past day
03:07
Putin claims readiness for new round of talks with Ukraine after 22 June
02:13
Putin justifies strikes on Ukrainian residential areas as attacks on defence industry facilities
01:35
Putin says he's ready to meet with Zelenskyy but won't sign anything with him
22:42
Eight people injured in Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast
21:53
Russian assault on Kostiantynivka: Ukraine's defence forces repel major attack, destroying 18 armoured combat vehicles
21:46
G7 backs Ukraine’s anti-corruption reform with ARMA law
21:13
Man, 62, injured in Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: