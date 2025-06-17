Russia loses 1,060 soldiers and 20 artillery systems over past day
Tuesday, 17 June 2025, 06:58
Russia has lost 1,060 soldiers killed and wounded, 20 artillery systems and three armoured combat vehicles over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 17 June 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 1,006,120 (+1,060) military personnel;
- 10,940 (+1) tanks;
- 22,814 (+3) armoured combat vehicles;
- 29,228 (+20) artillery systems;
- 1,419 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,187 (+0) air defence systems;
- 416 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 337 (+0) helicopters;
- 40,981 (+177) operational-tactical UAVs;
- 3,346 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 52,175 (+79) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,916 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
