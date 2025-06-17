European Commission proposes gradual phase-out of Russian oil and gas imports by end of 2027

On 17 June, the European Commission officially presented a legislative proposal to gradually end imports of Russian gas and oil by the end of 2027.

Details: The proposed regulation outlines a stepwise phase-out of pipeline gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) originating in or exported directly or indirectly from Russia.

It also sets out a timeframe for ending the import of Russian oil by the end of 2027.

Under the proposal, new contracts for the import of Russian gas will be prohibited after 1 January 2026.

Imports under existing short-term contracts must cease by 17 June 2026, except for pipeline gas supplied to landlocked countries under long-term contracts, which will be allowed to continue until the end of 2027.

The proposal also prohibits the conclusion of long-term contracts for the use of LNG terminals by customers from Russia or companies under Russian control.

EU member states will be required to present clear energy diversification plans, including specific stages and measures for gradually ending the import of Russian energy.

The Commission emphasised that Europe currently has sufficient infrastructure, a well-integrated gas market and access to alternative suppliers, making the transition feasible without any significant impact on the economy or energy security.

The proposed regulation includes built-in safeguards to reflect market realities while also providing legal clarity for companies.

The European Parliament and the Council of the EU are expected to consider the proposal according to the usual legislative procedure. Its adoption in the Council will require a qualified majority.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said: "Russia has repeatedly attempted to blackmail us by weaponising its energy supplies. We have taken clear steps to turn off the tap and end the era of Russian fossil fuels in Europe for good."

Background:

On 16 June, the EU Energy Council held a meeting in Luxembourg to discuss the gradual phase-out of imports of Russian energy, which some member states continue to purchase.

Slovakia and Hungary were the only EU countries that did not support the Council’s conclusions on strengthening energy security, including by rejecting Russian energy sources.

