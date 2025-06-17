All Sections
Zelenskyy arrives at G7 summit: details of his agenda revealed

Serhiy Sydorenko, Ulyana KrychkovskaTuesday, 17 June 2025, 18:44
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived at the G7 summit in Canada where he was previously scheduled to meet his American counterpart Donald Trump, who left the event early.

Details: After Zelenskyy arrives in Canada, he is scheduled to meet with the country's Prime Minister Mark Carney. The main event will be the president’s participation in a special one-hour session of G7 leaders entitled "A strong and sovereign Ukraine".

Zelenskyy is also set to have a multilateral meeting with the leaders of France, the United Kingdom, Italy and Germany.

In addition, the Ukrainian president is expected to hold bilateral talks with the prime minister of Japan, the NATO secretary general, the president of Brazil and the prime minister of India.

A brief joint meeting with the leaders of the European Union – President of the European Council António Costa and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen – is also on Zelenskyy's agenda.

Background:

  • Trump left the G7 summit ahead of schedule to return to Washington. He stated that he needed to monitor the conflict between Israel and Iran.
  • Zelenskyy planned to discuss with Trump the potential purchase of a defence package for Ukraine.

