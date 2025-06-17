All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Canada boosts pressure on Russia with US$1.48bn in military aid for Ukraine

Oleh Pavliuk, Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 17 June 2025, 19:34
Canada boosts pressure on Russia with US$1.48bn in military aid for Ukraine
Ukrainian and Canadian flags. Stock photo: Getty Images

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has announced a new package of sanctions against Russia and nearly US$1.48 billion in military assistance for Ukraine during a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Kananaskis, Alberta, on 17 June 2025.

Source: European Pravda

Details: Carney emphasised the need to increase pressure on Russia, "who has refused to come to the table."

Advertisement:

Quote: "Canada is announcing today several measures: sanctions, first and foremost, against a number of individuals in Russia, against over 40 entities in Russia and beyond that are trying to contribute to the evasion of sanctions. The sanctions of over 200 vessels in the ‘shadow fleet’ that Russia is using, again, to try to evade these sanctions."

More details: Carney confirmed that Canada will provide Ukraine with military aid worth over CAD 2 billion (US$1.48 billion), including "drones, helicopters, broader munitions," though he did not specify further details.

Additionally, Carney announced the next  tranche of a loan, funded by frozen Russian assets, valued at over CAD 2 billion to support Ukraine’s reconstruction efforts.

"The support will be unwavering until we get a just peace for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people," Carney underscored. 

Background: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is attending the G7 summit in Canada where he was scheduled to meet US President Donald Trump, who left the event early due to developments in the Middle East.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Canadaaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:
Eight people detained in Slovakia for fraud involving ammunition for Ukraine
UpdatedRussian strike on Kyiv: 12 bodies recovered overnight and in morning, bringing death toll to 28 – photos
Trump's envoy Kellogg plans trip to Belarus and meeting with Lukashenko – Reuters
Zelenskyy shortens visit to Canada and returns to Ukraine – CBC News
G7 leaders fail to convince Trump to increase pressure on Russia – Bloomberg
Son of couple who waited for him to be extracted from ruins after Russian attack dies – State Emergency Service
All News
Canada
Canada to announce additional support for Ukraine at G7 summit
G7 will not issue joint communiqué at Canada summit to avoid provoking Trump, says Bloomberg
Canada announces new aid to Ukraine worth approximately US$25.5 million
RECENT NEWS
21:46
G7 backs Ukraine’s anti-corruption reform with ARMA law
21:13
Man, 62, injured in Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast
21:08
Romanian president sends condolence letter after missile strike on Kyiv
20:41
Eight people detained in Slovakia for fraud involving ammunition for Ukraine
20:04
Zelenskyy currently plans to attend NATO summit in The Hague in person – AFP
19:41
Search operations completed in Kyiv's Solomianskyi district after over 39 hours – video
19:21
Russian attack destroys publishing house in Kyiv
19:12
Former US ambassador to Ukraine runs for Congress
18:04
Ukrainian Air Force video shows interceptor drones downing Russian drones mid-air
18:00
Trump advised Putin to "mediate" Russo-Ukrainian war first, not Middle East
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: