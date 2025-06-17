Canada boosts pressure on Russia with US$1.48bn in military aid for Ukraine

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has announced a new package of sanctions against Russia and nearly US$1.48 billion in military assistance for Ukraine during a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Kananaskis, Alberta, on 17 June 2025.

Source: European Pravda

Details: Carney emphasised the need to increase pressure on Russia, "who has refused to come to the table."

Advertisement:

Quote: "Canada is announcing today several measures: sanctions, first and foremost, against a number of individuals in Russia, against over 40 entities in Russia and beyond that are trying to contribute to the evasion of sanctions. The sanctions of over 200 vessels in the ‘shadow fleet’ that Russia is using, again, to try to evade these sanctions."

More details: Carney confirmed that Canada will provide Ukraine with military aid worth over CAD 2 billion (US$1.48 billion), including "drones, helicopters, broader munitions," though he did not specify further details.

Additionally, Carney announced the next tranche of a loan, funded by frozen Russian assets, valued at over CAD 2 billion to support Ukraine’s reconstruction efforts.

"The support will be unwavering until we get a just peace for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people," Carney underscored.

Background: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is attending the G7 summit in Canada where he was scheduled to meet US President Donald Trump, who left the event early due to developments in the Middle East.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!