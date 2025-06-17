G7 leaders fail to convince Trump to increase pressure on Russia – Bloomberg

Discussions between the leaders of the Group of Seven on the eve of their summit has not prompted US President Donald Trump to impose tougher sanctions on Russia.

Source: Bloomberg, citing informed sources, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Trump has repeatedly called on Vladimir Putin to agree to end hostilities with Ukraine and threatened to impose new sanctions on Russia, but has not done so.

Bloomberg's sources report that Trump disappointed his allies at the G7 summit in Canada by saying that US sanctions cost a lot of money. He repeated this argument during a dinner for the leaders which was held behind closed doors.

European countries are increasingly questioning whether Trump can be trusted to put further pressure on Russia and are trying to buy time, Bloomberg notes.

It adds that Europeans are continuing to cooperate with the US president and do not want to irritate him, but they are also looking for ways to help Ukraine in a situation where the US is less and less willing to provide assistance.

Background:

The G7 leaders have publicly stated that the discussion with Trump on sanctions was positive.

Moreover, it is expected that the statement expected to be released by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney will state that Ukraine has demonstrated its readiness to cease fire, unlike Russia, which will need to be pressured with sanctions.

