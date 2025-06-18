All Sections
Russia loses 1,040 soldiers over past day

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOWednesday, 18 June 2025, 07:02
Destroyed tank. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost 1,040 soldiers killed and wounded, seven tanks, 37 artillery systems and 31 armoured combat vehicles over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 18 June 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 1,007,160 (+1,040) military personnel;
  • 10,947 (+7) tanks;
  • 22,845 (+31) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 29,265 (+37) artillery systems;
  • 1,420 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,187 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 416 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 337 (+0) helicopters;
  • 41,165 (+184) operational-tactical UAVs;
  • 3,369 (+23) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 52,312 (+137) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,916 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

