Russia loses 1,040 soldiers over past day
Wednesday, 18 June 2025, 07:02
Russia has lost 1,040 soldiers killed and wounded, seven tanks, 37 artillery systems and 31 armoured combat vehicles over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 18 June 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
Advertisement:
- approximately 1,007,160 (+1,040) military personnel;
- 10,947 (+7) tanks;
- 22,845 (+31) armoured combat vehicles;
- 29,265 (+37) artillery systems;
- 1,420 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,187 (+0) air defence systems;
- 416 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 337 (+0) helicopters;
- 41,165 (+184) operational-tactical UAVs;
- 3,369 (+23) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 52,312 (+137) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,916 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!