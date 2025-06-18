All Sections
Three civilians, including teenager, injured in Russian attacks on Kharkiv Oblast

Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 18 June 2025, 09:37
The aftermath of the attack. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Three civilians, including a 15-year-old boy, have been injured as a result of Russian attacks on Kharkiv Oblast on 17 June.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: A 69-year-old woman and a 15-year-old boy were injured in the city of Izium. A 52-year-old man was also injured in the village of Ripky in the Bohodukhiv hromada. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Syniehubov said Russian forces used a range of weapons throughout the day: ten rockets, three guided aerial bombs, one FAB-500 bomb, four Geran-2-type attack drones and two first-person view drones.

The strikes damaged and destroyed civilian infrastructure. In the Bohodukhiv district, a public service vehicle was damaged in the village of Ripky and a retail kiosk in the village of Ivashky. In Izium, two houses were destroyed and at least eight were damaged.

