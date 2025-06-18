Ukrainian troops receive French drones capable of striking targets up to 25 km away

Ukrainian troops have received the new MV-25 OSKAR loitering munition, developed by the French company KNDS France in cooperation with DELAIR and EOS Technologie. This drone is part of the MATARIS product line, which contains several models with varying flight ranges and purposes.

Details: Developers note that the MV-25 OSKAR has received positive feedback from the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Its development and implementation took only two years, while the first combat trials took place in June 2024.

This drone is designed to strike infantry and lightly armoured vehicles. It is equipped with a 550-gramme fragmentation high-explosive warhead and can operate at distances of up to 25 km, remaining airborne for up to 45 minutes.

The MV-25 OSKAR is easy to deploy and does not require a runway or prepared terrain. The device has low radar visibility and uses a jamming-resistant data transmission channel, enabling navigation in the absence of satellite signals.

Earlier, it was reported that French car manufacturer Renault is in discussions with the French Ministry of Defence about drone production in Ukraine. No decision has been made yet, as Renault is awaiting further details from the ministry following the talks.

Some reports indicate that Renault will partner with a small defence company to establish drone manufacturing in Ukraine, tens or hundreds of kilometres from the front line. These drones will reportedly be used by both Ukraine and the French Armed Forces.

