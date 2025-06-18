All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian troops receive French drones capable of striking targets up to 25 km away

Vlad CherevkoWednesday, 18 June 2025, 10:24
Ukrainian troops receive French drones capable of striking targets up to 25 km away
Stock Photo

Ukrainian troops have received the new MV-25 OSKAR loitering munition, developed by the French company KNDS France in cooperation with DELAIR and EOS Technologie. This drone is part of the MATARIS product line, which contains several models with varying flight ranges and purposes.

Source: KNDS

Details: Developers note that the MV-25 OSKAR has received positive feedback from the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Its development and implementation took only two years, while the first combat trials took place in June 2024.

Advertisement:

This drone is designed to strike infantry and lightly armoured vehicles. It is equipped with a 550-gramme fragmentation high-explosive warhead and can operate at distances of up to 25 km, remaining airborne for up to 45 minutes.

The MV-25 OSKAR is easy to deploy and does not require a runway or prepared terrain. The device has low radar visibility and uses a jamming-resistant data transmission channel, enabling navigation in the absence of satellite signals.

Background:

  • Earlier, it was reported that French car manufacturer Renault is in discussions with the French Ministry of Defence about drone production in Ukraine. No decision has been made yet, as Renault is awaiting further details from the ministry following the talks.
  • Some reports indicate that Renault will partner with a small defence company to establish drone manufacturing in Ukraine, tens or hundreds of kilometres from the front line. These drones will reportedly be used by both Ukraine and the French Armed Forces.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

dronesaid for Ukraineweapons
Advertisement:
Putin says he's ready to meet with Zelenskyy but won't sign anything with him
Russian assault on Kostiantynivka: Ukraine's defence forces repel major attack, destroying 18 armoured combat vehicles
Eight people detained in Slovakia for fraud involving ammunition for Ukraine
UpdatedRussian strike on Kyiv: 12 bodies recovered overnight and in morning, bringing death toll to 28 – photos
Trump's envoy Kellogg plans trip to Belarus and meeting with Lukashenko – Reuters
Zelenskyy shortens visit to Canada and returns to Ukraine – CBC News
All News
drones
Russia attacks Ukraine with 58 drones overnight: 30 downed, 18 go off radar, 9 strikes
Russian drones attack ambulance and civilian in Kherson, injuring three people
Russians attack Zaporizhzhia: three fires, warehouses destroyed, windows shattered – photos, video
RECENT NEWS
10:54
Russians attack Kostiantynivka, killing one and wounding another – photo
10:42
Russia has been ignoring a ceasefire proposal for 100 days – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
10:07
Ukrainian energy company employee killed in Russian attack on Kherson Oblast
09:58
"My symbol of resilience": Lviv prosthetist fulfils dream of soldier who lost all limbs in combat – video
09:54
First AI-equipped, radio-controlled Russian Shahed drone discovered in Ukraine
09:32
Ukrainian boxer Bohachuk now in top 5 boxers in IBF ratings
08:56
Russians injure 13 civilians in Donetsk Oblast over past day
08:46
Russian nighttime attack on Ukraine: air defence downs 40 UAVs, 6 hits recorded
08:22
Most intense clashes on Pokrovsk front with 163 combat clashes over past day – Ukraine's General Staff
07:56
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: one killed, four injured, damage recorded – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: