Eight people detained in Slovakia for fraud involving ammunition for Ukraine

Eight people, including defence ministry employees, have been detained in Slovakia as part of an investigation by the European Public Prosecutor's Office into the possible misuse of funds allocated for military aid to Ukraine.

Source: European Public Prosecutor’s Office (ЕРРО); European Pravda

Details: On 18 June, the prosecutor's office conducted evidence-gathering activities as part of an investigation into the suspected misuse of funds designated for military aid to Ukraine. The damage is estimated at €7.4 million.

Advertisement:

Eight individuals have been detained, four of whom are civil servants at the Slovak Defence Ministry.

In April 2025, the EPPO launched an investigation into senior defence ministry officials who were suspected of misusing funds allocated for military assistance to Ukraine.

From February to March 2022, the senior officials at the Slovak Defence Ministry submitted claims to the European Peace Facility for the reimbursement of expenses related to military assistance provided to Ukraine, namely for ammunition that had been delivered.

It is alleged that the suspects deliberately breached their duties and broke budgetary rules by issuing unjustified orders to purchase ammunition from two private companies. The EPPO suspects that the procurement process was rigged and that the ammunition may have been purchased at an inflated price.

The investigation is being conducted in cooperation with Slovakia's Office for Combating Organised Crime of the Presidium of the Police Force.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in the competent Slovakian courts.

For reference: The European Public Prosecutor's Office is the independent public prosecution office of the EU, responsible for investigating, prosecuting and bringing to judgment crimes against the EU’s financial interests.

Background: In 2024, it was reported that Slovak authorities had asked the police to launch an investigation into the former government and former defence minister Jaroslav Naď in connection with the transfer of MiG-29 fighter jets and a Kub air defence system to Ukraine.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!