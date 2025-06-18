All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian assault on Kostiantynivka: Ukraine's defence forces repel major attack, destroying 18 armoured combat vehicles

Olha Kyrylenko, Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 18 June 2025, 21:53
Russian assault on Kostiantynivka: Ukraine's defence forces repel major attack, destroying 18 armoured combat vehicles
Armoured combat vehicles being targeted. Photo: press service of the Luhansk Operational Tactical Group

Ukraine's defence forces have repelled a Russian assault towards the settlements of Yablunivka and Oleksandro-Kalynove in Donetsk Oblast on 17 June, destroying 18 Russian armoured combat vehicles.

Source: press service of the Luhansk Operational Tactical Group

Quote: "Between 19:00 and 21:20, the enemy conducted a large-scale offensive operation in several waves at various intervals, supported by 23 armoured combat vehicles and 13 motorcycles.

Advertisement:

Up to 100 soldiers of the occupying forces were involved in the attack. Fire was delivered using all available weapons, resulting in the active destruction of enemy equipment, while the infantry attempted to disperse in nearby forests."

Details: Ukraine's defence forces units repelled the Russian attack, destroying 18 armoured combat vehicles and all 13 motorcycles and killing the Russian personnel. Another five armoured combat vehicles were damaged to different extents.

Background: On 16 June, Viktor Trehubov, spokesperson for the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group, reported that Russian forces were attempting to encircle the town of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast from three directions. Intense fighting was ongoing in the area.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Donetsk OblastRusso-Ukrainian warcombat action
Advertisement:
Russian drone attack on Odesa: 10 hits, large-scale fires, 13 people injured – photos
FT: Trump left G7 summit early because of Zelenskyy and Macron
Putin discusses Israeli-Iranian conflict with Xi Jinping and plans to meet him in China on 2 September
Russia has been ignoring a ceasefire proposal for 100 days – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
Putin says he's ready to meet with Zelenskyy but won't sign anything with him
Russian assault on Kostiantynivka: Ukraine's defence forces repel major attack, destroying 18 armoured combat vehicles
All News
Donetsk Oblast
Russian S-300 missiles strike city in Donetsk Oblast, injuring five civilians – photos
Russian troops advance in Donetsk and Sumy oblasts – DeepState
Russians attempting to encircle Kostiantynivka from three directions
RECENT NEWS
08:19
Russia launches 86 drones on Ukraine: air defence downs 70 UAVs, 8 hits recorded
08:00
Russian drones attack Kharkiv twice in one night
07:32
Russians damage infrastructure of Odesa railway station
07:16
Russia loses 1,090 soldiers and 46 artillery systems over past day
06:26
Ukrainian Navy destroys two Russian Shahed drones overnight
05:12
Russian drone attack on Odesa: 10 hits, large-scale fires, 13 people injured – photos
01:06
UpdatedRussia launches UAV attack on Odesa, causing numerous fires and casualties – photos, video
00:32
Russians launch drone attack on Sumy, causing fire
00:02
UpdatedRussian UAV attack injures three children in Kharkiv
21:15
Zelenskyy on Russia and Iran: Aggressive regimes must not be allowed to unite and become partners
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: