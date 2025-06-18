Russian assault on Kostiantynivka: Ukraine's defence forces repel major attack, destroying 18 armoured combat vehicles

Ukraine's defence forces have repelled a Russian assault towards the settlements of Yablunivka and Oleksandro-Kalynove in Donetsk Oblast on 17 June, destroying 18 Russian armoured combat vehicles.

Source: press service of the Luhansk Operational Tactical Group

Quote: "Between 19:00 and 21:20, the enemy conducted a large-scale offensive operation in several waves at various intervals, supported by 23 armoured combat vehicles and 13 motorcycles.

Up to 100 soldiers of the occupying forces were involved in the attack. Fire was delivered using all available weapons, resulting in the active destruction of enemy equipment, while the infantry attempted to disperse in nearby forests."

Details: Ukraine's defence forces units repelled the Russian attack, destroying 18 armoured combat vehicles and all 13 motorcycles and killing the Russian personnel. Another five armoured combat vehicles were damaged to different extents.

Background: On 16 June, Viktor Trehubov, spokesperson for the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group, reported that Russian forces were attempting to encircle the town of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast from three directions. Intense fighting was ongoing in the area.

