Russia loses 1,080 soldiers over past day

Iryna BalachukThursday, 19 June 2025, 07:13
Ukrainian soldiers launching fire. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russia has lost 1,080 soldiers killed and wounded as well as almost 250 weapons and pieces of military equipment over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 19 June 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 1,008,240 (+1,080) military personnel;
  • 10,951 (+4) tanks;
  • 22,853 (+8) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 29,328 (+63) artillery systems;
  • 1,420 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,187 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 416 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 337 (+0) helicopters;
  • 41,229 (+64) operational-tactical UAVs;
  • 3,369 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 52,420 (+108) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,918 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

