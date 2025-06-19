Russia loses 1,080 soldiers over past day
Thursday, 19 June 2025, 07:13
Russia has lost 1,080 soldiers killed and wounded as well as almost 250 weapons and pieces of military equipment over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 19 June 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 1,008,240 (+1,080) military personnel;
- 10,951 (+4) tanks;
- 22,853 (+8) armoured combat vehicles;
- 29,328 (+63) artillery systems;
- 1,420 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,187 (+0) air defence systems;
- 416 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 337 (+0) helicopters;
- 41,229 (+64) operational-tactical UAVs;
- 3,369 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 52,420 (+108) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,918 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
