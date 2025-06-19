Russians injure 13 civilians in Donetsk Oblast over past day

Thirteen civilians were injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast on 18 June.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: The largest number of casualties was in Sviatohirsk, where five people sustained injuries. Three people were injured in attacks on Ocheretyne, two in Hruzke and Myrhorod, and one in Lyman.

The Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast have killed 3,270 people and injured 7,326 more throughout the war. These figures do not include casualties and fatalities in Mariupol and Volnovakha.

Background: On 18 June, the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported that Russian forces had struck Sviatohirsk with an S-300 anti-aircraft missile system, injuring five civilians.

