All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian S-300 missiles strike city in Donetsk Oblast, injuring five civilians – photos

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 18 June 2025, 12:14
Russian S-300 missiles strike city in Donetsk Oblast, injuring five civilians – photos
The aftermath of the attack. Photo: Prosecutor’s Office

Russian forces launched an attack on the city of Sviatohirsk in Donetsk Oblast on Wednesday 18 June using an S-300 surface-to-air missile system, injuring five civilians.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Details: At 02:30 on 18 June, the Russians fired S-300 missiles on Sviatohirsk, striking a residential area. Apartment blocks and houses were within the impact zone.

Advertisement:
 
The aftermath of the attack.
Photo: Prosecutor’s Office

The attack injured five civilians – four women and one man aged between 51 and 66. They suffered from mine-blast injuries, shrapnel wounds, bone fractures, concussions, contusions and lacerations. All of them were in their homes at the time of the attack and have been taken to hospital.

The attack also damaged 19 residential buildings (both apartment blocks and houses), seven vehicles, a garage and several retail kiosks.

 
The aftermath of the attack.
Photo: Prosecutor’s Office

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Donetsk Oblastwarwar crimes
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: "Russia's plans in Sumy Oblast were insane – we're crushing these murderers"
EU postpones lowering price cap on Russian oil due to situation in Middle East
Ukraine sanctions Russian drone producers and suppliers
Ukraine brings back another group of severely wounded and seriously ill defenders from Russian captivity – photos, video
One person killed and 14 injured in Russian nighttime attack on Odesa – photos
Russian drone attack on Odesa: 10 hits, large-scale fires, 13 people injured – photos
All News
Donetsk Oblast
Russian troops advance in Donetsk and Sumy oblasts – DeepState
Russians attempting to encircle Kostiantynivka from three directions
Six people killed in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast over past day – photos
RECENT NEWS
20:28
Zelenskyy: "Russia's plans in Sumy Oblast were insane – we're crushing these murderers"
20:19
"Ukraine is freedom": defence forces post videos of latest prisoner swap – videos
19:58
Four countries urge EU to support Eastern Shield and Baltic Defence Line
19:52
Ukraine brings drone units together in single Unmanned Systems Forces group
19:11
Putin: "No plans to occupy Sumy, but I wouldn't rule it out"
19:04
Bundeswehr designates Russia as "existential risk" to Germany and Europe
18:51
Putin claims that he wants Ukraine to "acknowledge reality", not surrender
18:43
"My socks made it through": Ukrainian border guard shows off socks with service logo that survived his time in Russian captivity – video
18:39
Baltic Sea faces real risk of military clash, German foreign minister warns
17:34
Ukraine's Armed Forces to have its first all-female drone interception crew
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: