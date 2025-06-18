Russian S-300 missiles strike city in Donetsk Oblast, injuring five civilians – photos

The aftermath of the attack. Photo: Prosecutor’s Office

Russian forces launched an attack on the city of Sviatohirsk in Donetsk Oblast on Wednesday 18 June using an S-300 surface-to-air missile system, injuring five civilians.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Details: At 02:30 on 18 June, the Russians fired S-300 missiles on Sviatohirsk, striking a residential area. Apartment blocks and houses were within the impact zone.

The aftermath of the attack. Photo: Prosecutor’s Office

The attack injured five civilians – four women and one man aged between 51 and 66. They suffered from mine-blast injuries, shrapnel wounds, bone fractures, concussions, contusions and lacerations. All of them were in their homes at the time of the attack and have been taken to hospital.

The attack also damaged 19 residential buildings (both apartment blocks and houses), seven vehicles, a garage and several retail kiosks.

The aftermath of the attack. Photo: Prosecutor’s Office

