Russians attack Kostiantynivka, killing one and wounding another – photo

Russian forces shelled the town of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast with tubed artillery on the morning of 19 June, killing one person and wounding another.

Source: Serhii Horbunov, Head of Kostiantynivka City Military Administration

Details: Horbunov said the attack lasted from 04:30 to 05:30 and two strikes had been recorded.

Photo: Serhii Horbunov on Telegram

The man who was killed was at home at the time of the strike – the shell struck a residential building. The Russians also caused damage to the facades of two other houses.

