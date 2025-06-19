All Sections
Russians attack Kostiantynivka, killing one and wounding another – photo

Anastasia ProtzThursday, 19 June 2025, 10:54
Photo: Serhii Horbunov on Telegram

Russian forces shelled the town of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast with tubed artillery on the morning of 19 June, killing one person and wounding another.

Source: Serhii Horbunov, Head of Kostiantynivka City Military Administration

Details: Horbunov said the attack lasted from 04:30 to 05:30 and two strikes had been recorded.

Photo: Serhii Horbunov on Telegram

The man who was killed was at home at the time of the strike – the shell struck a residential building. The Russians also caused damage to the facades of two other houses.

