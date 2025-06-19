All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine brings back another group of soldiers from Russian captivity – photo, video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 19 June 2025, 14:43
Ukraine brings back another group of soldiers from Russian captivity – photo, video
Liberated soldiers. Photo: Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War

Ukraine secured the release of another group of soldiers from Russian captivity on Thursday 19 June, under a deal reached during negotiations with Moscow in Istanbul.

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on X (Twitter); Ukraine’s Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Our people are returning home from Russian captivity. These are warriors of the Armed Forces, the National Guard and the State Border Guard Service. Most of them had been held captive since 2022. They are defenders of Ukraine who fought in Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk, Kharkiv, Sumy, Chernihiv and Kyiv oblasts. We are working to bring our people back. I thank everyone who helps make these exchanges possible. Our goal is to free every single one of them."

Advertisement:

Details: The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War confirmed that this exchange, focusing on "seriously ill prisoners and those wounded", was conducted in accordance with the Istanbul agreements.

All defenders released on Thursday have serious medical conditions resulting from injuries sustained during captivity, particularly significant weight loss, dystrophy, ulcers, vision problems, musculoskeletal disorders, cardiovascular diseases and digestive issues.

 
Photo: The Coordination Headquarters

Most of the liberated soldiers were held captive for over three years, with many captured whilst defending Mariupol.

All the released defenders are either privates or non-commissioned officers.

Those released are Ukrainian troops who fought on the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, Kharkiv, Sumy, Chernihiv, Zaporizhzhia and Kyiv fronts.

All liberated defenders will undergo comprehensive medical examinations, receive physical and psychological rehabilitation support and be entitled to payments covering their entire period in captivity.

The Coordination Headquarters continues its efforts whilst also preparing for the next stage of prisoner exchanges in the near future.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

prisonersexchange
Advertisement:
UN Security Council discusses Russia's large-scale attacks on Ukraine
EU postpones lowering price cap on Russian oil due to situation in Middle East
Ukraine sanctions Russian drone producers and suppliers
Ukraine brings back another group of severely wounded and seriously ill defenders from Russian captivity – photos, video
One person killed and 14 injured in Russian nighttime attack on Odesa – photos
Russian drone attack on Odesa: 10 hits, large-scale fires, 13 people injured – photos
All News
prisoners
Ukrainian troops capture Russian soldier using FPV drone – video
RSF: Soldier released from captivity said he saw journalist Dmytro Khyliuk in Russian penal colony
Doctor says removal of "Glory to Russia" burn mark from Ukrainian POW will be painful
RECENT NEWS
06:46
Russia loses 1,060 soldiers over past day
06:02
UN Security Council discusses Russia's large-scale attacks on Ukraine
05:10
Russia's envoy to UN calls Russian "memorandum" the "best offer" for Kyiv
20:28
Zelenskyy: "Russia's plans in Sumy Oblast were insane – we're crushing these murderers"
20:19
"Ukraine is freedom": defence forces post videos of latest prisoner swap – videos
19:58
Four countries urge EU to support Eastern Shield and Baltic Defence Line
19:52
Ukraine brings drone units together in single Unmanned Systems Forces group
19:11
Putin: "No plans to occupy Sumy, but I wouldn't rule it out"
19:04
Bundeswehr designates Russia as "existential risk" to Germany and Europe
18:51
Putin claims that he wants Ukraine to "acknowledge reality", not surrender
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: