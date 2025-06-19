Liberated soldiers. Photo: Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War

Ukraine secured the release of another group of soldiers from Russian captivity on Thursday 19 June, under a deal reached during negotiations with Moscow in Istanbul.

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on X (Twitter); Ukraine’s Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Our people are returning home from Russian captivity. These are warriors of the Armed Forces, the National Guard and the State Border Guard Service. Most of them had been held captive since 2022. They are defenders of Ukraine who fought in Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk, Kharkiv, Sumy, Chernihiv and Kyiv oblasts. We are working to bring our people back. I thank everyone who helps make these exchanges possible. Our goal is to free every single one of them."

Advertisement:

Details: The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War confirmed that this exchange, focusing on "seriously ill prisoners and those wounded", was conducted in accordance with the Istanbul agreements.

All defenders released on Thursday have serious medical conditions resulting from injuries sustained during captivity, particularly significant weight loss, dystrophy, ulcers, vision problems, musculoskeletal disorders, cardiovascular diseases and digestive issues.

Photo: The Coordination Headquarters

Most of the liberated soldiers were held captive for over three years, with many captured whilst defending Mariupol.

All the released defenders are either privates or non-commissioned officers.

Those released are Ukrainian troops who fought on the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, Kharkiv, Sumy, Chernihiv, Zaporizhzhia and Kyiv fronts.

All liberated defenders will undergo comprehensive medical examinations, receive physical and psychological rehabilitation support and be entitled to payments covering their entire period in captivity.

The Coordination Headquarters continues its efforts whilst also preparing for the next stage of prisoner exchanges in the near future.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!