All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

FT: Trump left G7 summit early because of Zelenskyy and Macron

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Alona MazurenkoThursday, 19 June 2025, 16:25
FT: Trump left G7 summit early because of Zelenskyy and Macron
Donald Trump. Photo from Facebook

US President Donald Trump left the G7 summit ahead of schedule supposedly due to his antipathy for French President Emmanuel Macron and lack of interest in meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Source: Financial Times, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Financial Times highlights that NATO has shortened the upcoming leaders’ summit in The Hague to just one working session to avoid a repeat of Trump’s early departure, which occurred during the recent G7 summit in Canada.

Advertisement:

Trump claimed that he had to return to Washington to tackle the conflict between Israel and Iran.

"But people familiar with the discussions said that his decision to leave was partly due to irritation at French President Emmanuel Macron who had stopped in Greenland and opposed Trump’s plans to take control of the island, as well as the US president’s lack of interest in meeting the Ukrainian leader," the FT said.

Background:

  • Trump spent less than a full day at the G7 summit before flying home, cancelling the planned talks with Zelenskyy.
  • After leaving Canada, Trump also publicly lashed out at Emmanuel Macron.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

TrumpMacronZelenskyy
Advertisement:
EU postpones lowering price cap on Russian oil due to situation in Middle East
Ukraine sanctions Russian drone producers and suppliers
Ukraine brings back another group of severely wounded and seriously ill defenders from Russian captivity – photos, video
One person killed and 14 injured in Russian nighttime attack on Odesa – photos
Russian drone attack on Odesa: 10 hits, large-scale fires, 13 people injured – photos
FT: Trump left G7 summit early because of Zelenskyy and Macron
All News
Trump
NATO summit in The Hague shortened to align with Trump's communication style – The Times
Trump advised Putin to "mediate" Russo-Ukrainian war first, not Middle East
G7 leaders fail to convince Trump to increase pressure on Russia – Bloomberg
RECENT NEWS
20:28
Zelenskyy: "Russia's plans in Sumy Oblast were insane – we're crushing these murderers"
20:19
"Ukraine is freedom": defence forces post videos of latest prisoner swap – videos
19:58
Four countries urge EU to support Eastern Shield and Baltic Defence Line
19:52
Ukraine brings drone units together in single Unmanned Systems Forces group
19:11
Putin: "No plans to occupy Sumy, but I wouldn't rule it out"
19:04
Bundeswehr designates Russia as "existential risk" to Germany and Europe
18:51
Putin claims that he wants Ukraine to "acknowledge reality", not surrender
18:43
"My socks made it through": Ukrainian border guard shows off socks with service logo that survived his time in Russian captivity – video
18:39
Baltic Sea faces real risk of military clash, German foreign minister warns
17:34
Ukraine's Armed Forces to have its first all-female drone interception crew
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: