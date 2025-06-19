FT: Trump left G7 summit early because of Zelenskyy and Macron

US President Donald Trump left the G7 summit ahead of schedule supposedly due to his antipathy for French President Emmanuel Macron and lack of interest in meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Details: The Financial Times highlights that NATO has shortened the upcoming leaders’ summit in The Hague to just one working session to avoid a repeat of Trump’s early departure, which occurred during the recent G7 summit in Canada.

Trump claimed that he had to return to Washington to tackle the conflict between Israel and Iran.

"But people familiar with the discussions said that his decision to leave was partly due to irritation at French President Emmanuel Macron who had stopped in Greenland and opposed Trump’s plans to take control of the island, as well as the US president’s lack of interest in meeting the Ukrainian leader," the FT said.

Trump spent less than a full day at the G7 summit before flying home, cancelling the planned talks with Zelenskyy.

After leaving Canada, Trump also publicly lashed out at Emmanuel Macron.

