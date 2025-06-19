All Sections
Exclusive videos of recent Russia-Ukraine prisoner swap released

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 19 June 2025, 19:09
Photo: SSU

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) and the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War have released footage of the latest prisoner exchange.

Source: SSU; Coordination Headquarters

Quote from the SSU: "Today’s exchange is the result of the work of the Joint Centre for Coordination of the Search and Release of Prisoners of War, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, and other authorised bodies acting on the instructions of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy."

Details: The Coordination Headquarters added that most of those brought home were Mariupol defenders who had spent over three years in captivity.

Background: On 19 June, Ukraine brought back another group of defenders from Russian captivity under a deal reached during negotiations with Moscow in Istanbul.

