Zelenskyy on Russia and Iran: Aggressive regimes must not be allowed to unite

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said in his address that Russia is currently trying to save Iran's nuclear programme.

Source: Zelenskyy during his evening address on 19 June

Quote: "Right now, Russia is trying to save Iran's nuclear programme, there's no other way to interpret its public signals and behind-the-scenes activity. When one of their accomplices loses the ability to export war, Russia suffers, and tries to intervene. This is cynicism at its worst. And this, time and again, proves that aggressive regimes must not be allowed to unite and become partners."

Details: Zelenskyy also said he had held a meeting on sanctions and tasked Ukraine's foreign minister, intelligence agencies and the entire national team with proposing new formats of sanctions-related work to partners of Ukraine.

Quote: "A real ceasefire is needed. A real end to the war is needed. Ukraine is ready to meet at the highest level – that is the level where actual decisions are made. I am ready to meet in any format with those who make decisions and hold the proper authority, including Putin, even though he has overstayed his constitutional term limit by at least three terms.

And hopefully, the war can be brought to an end during President Trump's current term. I count heavily on his help. I count heavily on the influence of the United States. That is something that can make a difference. Sanctions are needed. Diplomacy is needed. Security is needed."

