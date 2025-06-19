All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy on Russia and Iran: Aggressive regimes must not be allowed to unite

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 19 June 2025, 21:15
Zelenskyy on Russia and Iran: Aggressive regimes must not be allowed to unite
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said in his address that Russia is currently trying to save Iran's nuclear programme.

Source: Zelenskyy during his evening address on 19 June

Quote: "Right now, Russia is trying to save Iran's nuclear programme, there's no other way to interpret its public signals and behind-the-scenes activity. When one of their accomplices loses the ability to export war, Russia suffers, and tries to intervene. This is cynicism at its worst. And this, time and again, proves that aggressive regimes must not be allowed to unite and become partners."

Advertisement:

Details: Zelenskyy also said he had held a meeting on sanctions and tasked Ukraine's foreign minister, intelligence agencies and the entire national team with proposing new formats of sanctions-related work to partners of Ukraine.

Quote: "A real ceasefire is needed. A real end to the war is needed. Ukraine is ready to meet at the highest level – that is the level where actual decisions are made. I am ready to meet in any format with those who make decisions and hold the proper authority, including Putin, even though he has overstayed his constitutional term limit by at least three terms. 

And hopefully, the war can be brought to an end during President Trump's current term. I count heavily on his help. I count heavily on the influence of the United States. That is something that can make a difference. Sanctions are needed. Diplomacy is needed. Security is needed."

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

ZelenskyyIran
Advertisement:
Russia launched missile attack on Ukrainian military training ground: killed and injured reported
Freed Belarusian opposition figure voices full support for Ukraine and Zelenskyy
Ukraine controls 90 sq km in Russia’s Kursk Oblast – Ukraine's commander-in-chief
Teenager killed and three people injured in Russian attack on Sloviansk
updatedRussia attacks Chernihiv Oblast with drones, killing one man
Belarus frees 14 political prisoners following talks with US
All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy: Ukraine to fully synchronise sanctions with EU
Zelenskyy may meet with European leaders after NATO summit
Zelenskyy's attendance at EU leaders' Brussels summit expected, but not yet confirmed
RECENT NEWS
17:23
Russia launched missile attack on Ukrainian military training ground: killed and injured reported
17:15
updatedRussian attack on Kramatorsk: 3 killed, search for people under rubble continues – photos
16:56
Norwegian defence minister discusses long-range weapons investment with Zelenskyy
16:43
Zelenskyy: Russia preparing new military operations in Europe
16:18
Freed Belarusian opposition figure voices full support for Ukraine and Zelenskyy
15:12
Ukrainian forces liberate Andriivka in Sumy Oblast – DeepState
14:50
Ukraine evacuates 176 citizens from Israel ahead of US strikes on Iran
14:33
Zelenskyy to attend PACE meeting next week
14:09
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence destroys Russian fuel train in occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast – video
13:39
One dead and four injured in ongoing Russian attack on Kherson
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: