Polish president Duda promises to visit Ukraine before end of term

Polish President Andrzej Duda has informed his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy that he will visit Ukraine before the end of his presidential term.

Details: During the meeting of the two leaders in Vilnius, Zelenskyy congratulated Poland on holding the presidential election and Karol Nawrocki on his victory.

He noted that continued support from Poland is important not only for Ukraine but also for the whole of Europe.

"Andrzej Duda reaffirmed his consistent support for Ukraine’s membership in the EU and NATO," the press service stated.

The two presidents discussed bilateral relations, diplomatic efforts and the importance of pressure on Russia to achieve a just and lasting peace.

Zelenskyy also invited Duda to visit Ukraine. According to the President’s Office, Duda confirmed he would make the visit before the end of his term.

Background: After 100% of the votes were counted, Nawrocki won the second round of Poland’s presidential election on 1 June with 50.89% of the vote.



