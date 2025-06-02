All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Polish president Duda promises to visit Ukraine before end of term

Khrystyna Bondarieva Monday, 2 June 2025, 18:40
Polish president Duda promises to visit Ukraine before end of term
Stock photo: Getty Images

Polish President Andrzej Duda has informed his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy that he will visit Ukraine before the end of his presidential term.

Source: press service for the Office of the President of Ukraine, as reported by European Pravda

Details: During the meeting of the two leaders in Vilnius, Zelenskyy congratulated Poland on holding the presidential election and Karol Nawrocki on his victory.

Advertisement:

He noted that continued support from Poland is important not only for Ukraine but also for the whole of Europe.

"Andrzej Duda reaffirmed his consistent support for Ukraine’s membership in the EU and NATO," the press service stated.

The two presidents discussed bilateral relations, diplomatic efforts and the importance of pressure on Russia to achieve a just and lasting peace.

Zelenskyy also invited Duda to visit Ukraine. According to the President’s Office, Duda confirmed he would make the visit before the end of his term.

Background: After 100% of the votes were counted, Nawrocki won the second round of Poland’s presidential election on 1 June with 50.89% of the vote.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

DudaPoland
Advertisement:
Moscow threatens to call off talks in Istanbul in response to Operation Spider's Web – source in Ukraine's Defence Ministry
​​Former German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock elected president of UN General Assembly
Talks in Istanbul concluded: Ukraine and Russia agree on all-for-all exchange for two categories of PoWs
Micromanagement by General Staff and Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi is hindering effective command of Ukrainian troops – military sources
First satellite images of destroyed Russian aircraft at Belaya airbase appear online
Zelenskyy expects fruitful cooperation with Poland's newly elected president
All News
Duda
Polish foreign minister disappointed that country's president did not influence Trump to pressure Russia
Polish president mentions "special spirit", commenting on Zelenskyy-Trump meeting in Vatican
President of Poland: Ukraine will have to make concessions in peace talks
RECENT NEWS
21:02
Zelenskyy and NATO secretary general discuss "proper representation" of Ukraine at next summit
20:55
Zelenskyy urges Norwegian PM to invest in Ukrainian drones
20:40
Zelenskyy and NATO secretary general discuss "proper representation" of Ukraine at next summitZelenskyy: Only 15% of 6,000 bodies of Ukrainian soldiers Russians plan to return have been identified
20:26
Moscow threatens to call off talks in Istanbul in response to Operation Spider's Web – source in Ukraine's Defence Ministry
19:49
Russian media reveal "memorandum": demands include elections in Ukraine and withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from four oblasts
19:31
​​Former German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock elected president of UN General Assembly
19:30
Turkish president names his "greatest wish" for Ukraine-Russia peace talks
19:10
Russians attack ambulance in Kherson, killing driver and injuring two civilians – photos
18:48
No change in Russia's ultimatum demands on Ukraine at Istanbul talks – Axios
18:40
Polish president Duda promises to visit Ukraine before end of term
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: