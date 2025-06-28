Zelenskyy honours outgoing Polish president with Order of Freedom

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has honoured outgoing Polish President Andrzej Duda with the Order of Freedom.

Source: decree dated 28 June on the Ukrainian president's website

Quote: "I hereby decree that the Order of Freedom shall be awarded to Andrzej Duda, President of the Republic of Poland, in recognition of his outstanding personal contribution to strengthening Ukrainian-Polish international cooperation and supporting the state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine."

In early June, Duda told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that he would visit Ukraine before the end of his presidential term.

On 3 June, Duda also met with his successor, Karol Nawrocki, and they discussed, among other things, Ukraine’s membership of NATO.

The outgoing Polish president expressed hope that Nawrocki, who had made anti-Ukrainian remarks, will have a different perspective on Ukraine after taking office.

Duda arrived in Kyiv on 28 June, the Constitution Day of Ukraine.

