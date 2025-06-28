All Sections
Zelenskyy honours outgoing Polish president with Order of Freedom

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 28 June 2025, 12:21
Zelenskyy and Duda in 2023. Photo: Getty Images

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has honoured outgoing Polish President Andrzej Duda with the Order of Freedom.

Source: decree dated 28 June on the Ukrainian president's website 

Quote: "I hereby decree that the Order of Freedom shall be awarded to Andrzej Duda, President of the Republic of Poland, in recognition of his outstanding personal contribution to strengthening Ukrainian-Polish international cooperation and supporting the state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine."

Background:

  • In early June, Duda told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that he would visit Ukraine before the end of his presidential term.
  • On 3 June, Duda also met with his successor, Karol Nawrocki, and they discussed, among other things, Ukraine’s membership of NATO.
  • The outgoing Polish president expressed hope that Nawrocki, who had made anti-Ukrainian remarks, will have a different perspective on Ukraine after taking office.
  • Duda arrived in Kyiv on 28 June, the Constitution Day of Ukraine.

