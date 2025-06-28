All Sections
Zelenskyy and Ukraine's PM share details of farewell meeting with Polish president in Kyiv

Mariya Yemets, Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 28 June 2025, 19:42
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal have shared details about the farewell meeting in Kyiv with outgoing Polish President Andrzej Duda.

Source: European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy, speaking about the meeting with Duda, called him a special guest.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Andrzej has stood with Ukraine since the first days of the war – always side by side, a reliable ally and a true friend. This is undoubtedly the level of relations we want to preserve and strengthen with Poland… I thank Andrzej personally and the people of Poland for their support, for the substantial defence assistance, and for the joint decisions made in the name of our freedom and yours."

Details: Zelenskyy noted that they had discussed the further development of Polish-Ukrainian relations, "the security situation in the region, and possible decisions at the EU level and in coordination with NATO partners" during the meeting.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "These months, we have been implementing significant Ukrainian-Polish agreements in the field of defence cooperation. I hope that by the end of the six-month period, we will be able to say that together we have taken a meaningful step toward strengthening our security position." 

Details: PM Shmyhal said he had thanked Duda for his personal efforts in comprehensively supporting Ukraine in the face of Russian armed aggression.

Quote from Shmyhal: "We addressed the situation at the frontline, strengthening of sanctions, confiscation of frozen Russian assets, and further support for Ukraine by Europe. We are grateful to Poland and the Polish people for their continued solidarity and assistance in the most challenging times for Ukraine."

Background: 

  • During the visit, Zelenskyy honoured Duda with the Order of Freedom for "his outstanding personal contribution to strengthening Ukrainian-Polish international cooperation and supporting the state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine".
  • On 3 June, Duda met with his successor, Karol Nawrocki, and they discussed, among other things, Ukraine’s membership of NATO.
  • The outgoing Polish president expressed hope that Nawrocki, who had made anti-Ukrainian remarks, would have a different perspective on Ukraine after taking office.

