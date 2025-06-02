Zelenskyy urges Norwegian PM to invest in Ukrainian drones

Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets Jonas Gahr Støre. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has met with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre in Vilnius to discuss, among other things, investment in the production of Ukrainian drones.

Source: European Pravda; ​​press service of the Office of the President of Ukraine

Details: Defence aid for Ukraine was one of the key topics of the meeting. The president briefed Støre on Ukraine’s key needs, including the need to strengthen air defence.

Zelenskyy and Støre discussed the possibility of purchasing an additional air defence system for Ukraine with the support of the Nordic countries.

They also focused on direct investments in Ukraine's defence industry, especially drone production.

Støre stressed that Norway is already a member of the drone coalition and is ready to do more.

Background:

Zelenskyy was in Vilnius to take part in a summit of the Bucharest Nine and Nordic countries.

At the summit, Zelenskyy told his counterparts that the Security Service of Ukraine's Operation Spider's Web has demonstrated that Ukraine is capable of effective tactical solutions in the war with Russia and can inflict tangible losses that push the Russians to consider diplomacy.

