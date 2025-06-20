Russians launch drone attack on Sumy, causing fire

Firefighters putting out the fire. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The Russians attacked Sumy with UAVs late in the evening of 19 June, causing a fire.

Source: Oleh Hryhorov, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote from Hryhorov: "As a result of the attack, a building has caught fire in the residential area of the Kovpakivskyi district of Sumy."

Details: Hryhorov reported that the fire had been put out and no people had been injured.

