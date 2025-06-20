All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians launch drone attack on Sumy, causing fire

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 20 June 2025, 00:32
Russians launch drone attack on Sumy, causing fire
Firefighters putting out the fire. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The Russians attacked Sumy with UAVs late in the evening of 19 June, causing a fire.

Source: Oleh Hryhorov, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote from Hryhorov: "As a result of the attack, a building has caught fire in the residential area of the Kovpakivskyi district of Sumy."

Advertisement:

Details: Hryhorov reported that the fire had been put out and no people had been injured.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Sumy OblastdronesRusso-Ukrainian warfire
Advertisement:
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces hit oil depot in Russia's Rostov Oblast
updatedRussian combined strike on Kyiv: death toll rises to eight – video, photos
Zelenskyy arrives in London: details of the president's visit
Putin calls strikes on Iran "unprovoked aggression"
Journalist Yesypenko released after more than four years in Russian captivity in Crimea
NATO countries agree to allocate 5% of GDP to defence – Reuters, DPA
All News
Sumy Oblast
Russian troops advance in Donetsk and Sumy oblasts – DeepState
Zelenskyy announces liberation of Andriivka in Sumy Oblast
Zelenskyy: Russian forces repelled in Sumy, but sabotage groups appear in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
RECENT NEWS
20:23
EU has secured 80% of 2 million ammunition rounds pledged to Ukraine – EU foreign policy chief
19:22
Zelenskyy and UK PM begin talks with focus on Russia's Oreshnik missile
19:10
EU to approve 18th sanctions package against Russia by end of week – EU foreign policy chief
19:07
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces hit oil depot in Russia's Rostov Oblast
18:58
Clinic for disabled children and former POWs destroyed in Russian attack
18:43
Zelenskyy arrives at official residence of UK PM Keir Starmer
18:27
Ukraine to develop its own missiles for NASAMS air defence systems
17:48
Kremlin unable to come up with funds to develop rail link with China
17:36
Secretary General explains why he believes there will be no attack on ​​NATO from Belarus
17:23
Italy has frozen Russian assets worth over €2.3 billion since 2022
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: