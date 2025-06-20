Russians launch drone attack on Sumy, causing fire
Friday, 20 June 2025, 00:32
The Russians attacked Sumy with UAVs late in the evening of 19 June, causing a fire.
Source: Oleh Hryhorov, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration
Quote from Hryhorov: "As a result of the attack, a building has caught fire in the residential area of the Kovpakivskyi district of Sumy."
Details: Hryhorov reported that the fire had been put out and no people had been injured.
