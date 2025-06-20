All Sections
German politicians from both flanks urge Merz to enter dialogue with Putin

Ivanna Kostina, Anastasia ProtzFriday, 20 June 2025, 09:59
German politicians from both flanks urge Merz to enter dialogue with Putin
Friedrich Merz. Photo: Getty Images

Following Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s remarks on his readiness for negotiations, representatives of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party and the Left Party have called on German Chancellor Friedrich Merz to establish dialogue with him.

Source: n-tv, a German TV news channel, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Sören Pellmann, head of the Left Party’s parliamentary group, considers the idea of such talks "a starting point".

He stated that the federal government had done too little in terms of diplomacy, adding that "if there is even the slightest chance to end this agony, then I believe it is our duty to try".

Markus Frohnmaier, AfD’s foreign policy spokesperson, demanded that the chancellor "consider the proposal objectively and responsibly".

"If President Putin publicly signals his readiness for negotiations, this should not be ignored but used as a potential diplomatic starting point," Frohnmaier said. [N.B. Ukrainska Pravda does not recognise Putin as president – ed.]

Background:

  • At the St Petersburg International Economic Forum, Putin declared he was open to contact with Friedrich Merz.
  • Merz himself has not ruled out a meeting with the Kremlin leader if it could help end the war in Ukraine.
  • Previously, Merz opposed Putin taking on any mediating role in the conflict between Israel and Iran.

