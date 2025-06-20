Latvia's foreign minister criticises WHO Europe chief's visit to Russia

Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže has criticised Hans Kluge, World Health Organisation Regional Director for Europe, for visiting Russia and his statement on the trip.

Source: Braže on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Braže said that she was disappointed by Kluge's visit in light of the fact that Russia is killing civilians in Ukraine.

Quote: "Deeply disappointed by WHO’s Hans Kluge's visit to Russia. The statement is as appalling as the visit itself. Russia is waging war against Ukraine, killing civilians, medical personnel, attacking hospitals, including children’s cancer hospital, in case the WHO has missed it."

More details: During the visit, Kluge boasted of his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and said that his discussions with the Russian focused on "the urgent need to ensure full respect for international humanitarian principles – including the obligation of all parties to refrain from attacks on health care facilities".

Background:

On 19 June, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó arrived in St Petersburg to attend the St Petersburg International Economic Forum and held talks with representatives of the Russian authorities and the energy sector.

Earlier, media reports indicated that Szijjártó's frequent visits to Russia had raised suspicions within the EU.

