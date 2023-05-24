All Sections
World Health Organization passes motion condemning Russian aggression

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 24 May 2023, 15:05
World Health Organization passes motion condemning Russian aggression
Photo: Getty Images

On Wednesday, 24 May, the World Health Organization passed a motion condemning Russia's aggression against Ukraine, including attacks on healthcare facilities.

Source: Reuters

Details: The motion passed by 80 votes to 9, with 52 abstentions and 36 countries absent.

The motion, led by a number of Western countries, was proposed at the WHO annual meeting and called for an assessment of the impact of Russia's aggression on the health sector.

Russia had submitted a counter-proposal recognising the health emergency in Ukraine, but making no mention of its own role in the war. That motion was rejected.

The Russian representative told the assembly after the vote that Russia stood not against WHO’s work in Ukraine, but against the organisation’s "politicisation".

