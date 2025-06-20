Berlin has stated that it has taken note of Russian leader Vladimir Putin's statement about his willingness to talk with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

Source: German government spokesman Stefan Cornelius at a briefing on Friday, as quoted by Ukrinform, European Pravda reports

Details: The spokesman noted that the German government had "taken note" of the Russian leader's statement that he was ready for talks with the German head of government. Meanwhile, he added that "there is no direct contact".

In addition, the spokesman said that Berlin is convinced that Putin himself does not want substantive negotiations.

"The German government has repeatedly stated its urgent desire to bring this war to an end through political means. I do not see the Russian president responding to these frequently expressed wishes for a political solution," Cornelius said. [N.B. Ukrainska Pravda does not recognise Putin as president – ed.]

Putin recently stated for the first time that he was ready to negotiate with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz if he himself wanted to call and talk. Meanwhile, Putin said that Russia does not consider Germany to be a neutral country and threatened consequences if the German government sends Taurus missiles to Ukraine.

Background:

After Putin's proposal for negotiations, politicians from the Left Party and Alternative for Germany called on Chancellor Friedrich Merz to establish contact with the Russian leader.

Merz himself has not ruled out the possibility of meeting with Putin, but only if the meeting helps to end the war in Ukraine.

