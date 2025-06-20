Putin claims that he wants Ukraine to "acknowledge reality", not surrender

Russian leader Vladimir Putin has claimed yet again that Russians and Ukrainians are "one and the same people".

Source: Putin in a speech at the 28th St Petersburg International Economic Forum, as reported by Russian media

Details: The Kremlin leader asserted that Russia is not seeking Ukraine's surrender, but "insisting on an acknowledgement of the realities that have developed on the ground".

Advertisement:

He also noted that Moscow's actions in Ukraine following the 2014 Revolution of Dignity – referred to as the "coup" by Russian propaganda – were aimed at "protecting the population spiritually connected with Russia".

Putin also reiterated his fantasy that Russians and Ukrainians are "one and the same people" and that "wherever a Russian soldier sets foot, that belongs to us".

The Russian leader also trotted out his well-worn claim that he could have met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in 2022, but that then-UK prime minister Boris Johnson had "talked Ukraine out of it".

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!