Russians attack Sumy with drone, injuring woman

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 20 June 2025, 23:28
Russians attack Sumy with drone, injuring woman
The scene of the strike. Photo: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

The Russians attacked the city of Sumy with a Lancet drone on the evening of 20 June, injuring a 72-year-old woman.

Source: Oleh Hryhorov, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The roofs and about 20 windows in two five-storey residential buildings were damaged in an enemy drone attack on Sumy.

Early reports indicate it was a strike by a Lancet drone. A 75-year-old woman who was at home during the attack has been injured. She suffered shrapnel wounds and was hospitalised."

