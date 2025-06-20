Russians attack Sumy with drone, injuring woman

The Russians attacked the city of Sumy with a Lancet drone on the evening of 20 June, injuring a 72-year-old woman.

Source: Oleh Hryhorov, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The roofs and about 20 windows in two five-storey residential buildings were damaged in an enemy drone attack on Sumy.

Advertisement:

Early reports indicate it was a strike by a Lancet drone. A 75-year-old woman who was at home during the attack has been injured. She suffered shrapnel wounds and was hospitalised."

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!