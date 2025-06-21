All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Trump: All NATO countries should spend 5% of GDP on defence, except US

Ulyana Krychkovska, Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 21 June 2025, 09:55
Trump: All NATO countries should spend 5% of GDP on defence, except US
Donald Trump. Stock photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump believes that all NATO countries except the US should spend 5% of their GDP on defence.

Source: European Pravda; Trump speaking to journalists

Details: Trump was asked whether he still believes that NATO countries should allocate 5% of GDP to defence. The US president said he believes they should and went on to speak about the US.

Advertisement:

"I don't think we should. But I think they should. We’ve been supporting NATO so long, in many cases, I believe, paying almost 100% of the cost. So I don't think we should, but I think that the NATO countries should, absolutely," Trump said.

Asked about Spain, which this week publicly rejected the Alliance's plan to increase defence spending to 3.5% of GDP and defence-related spending to 1.5% of GDP, the US president said "NATO’s going to have to deal with Spain".

"Spain’s always been a very low payer. Spain has to pay what everybody else has to pay. Spain has been notorious for low pay," Trump said.

Trump also could not resist criticising Canada.

"You know who else is a low payer, just about the lowest? A place called Canada. Because Canada said, ‘Why should we pay when the United States will protect us for free?’" he said.

Read also: No promises, just funding: NATO Hague summit to approve new ways to support Ukraine in fight

Background: 

  • Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez sent a letter to NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte asking him to consider a "more flexible formula" for defence spending.
  • Madrid's position has sparked outrage among other NATO members, who fear it could derail a compromise to satisfy US President Donald Trump.
  • The permanent NATO representatives reportedly held an urgent meeting on Friday 20 June to discuss Spain's blocking of the agreement to increase defence spending.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

TrumpNATO
Advertisement:
NATO countries agree to allocate 5% of GDP to defence – Reuters, DPA
Freed Belarusian opposition figure voices full support for Ukraine and Zelenskyy
Ukraine controls 90 sq km in Russia’s Kursk Oblast – Ukraine's commander-in-chief
Teenager killed and three people injured in Russian attack on Sloviansk
updatedRussia attacks Chernihiv Oblast with drones, killing one man
Belarus frees 14 political prisoners following talks with US
All News
Trump
Trump on talks: Russia and Ukraine are making a little bit of progress
FT: Trump left G7 summit early because of Zelenskyy and Macron
NATO summit in The Hague shortened to align with Trump's communication style – The Times
RECENT NEWS
20:13
Three injured in Russian attack on Ochakiv in Mykolaiv Oblast, including two children
20:00
NATO countries agree to allocate 5% of GDP to defence – Reuters, DPA
18:03
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry comments on US strikes on Iran: Iran's nuclear programme must be terminated
17:23
Russia launches missile attack on Ukrainian military training ground: several killed and injured
17:15
updatedRussian attack on Kramatorsk: 3 killed, search for people under rubble continues – photos
16:56
Norwegian defence minister discusses long-range weapons investment with Zelenskyy
16:43
Zelenskyy: Russia preparing new military operations in Europe
16:18
Freed Belarusian opposition figure voices full support for Ukraine and Zelenskyy
15:12
Ukrainian forces liberate Andriivka in Sumy Oblast – DeepState
14:50
Ukraine evacuates 176 citizens from Israel ahead of US strikes on Iran
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: