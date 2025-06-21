All Sections
Ukraine presents US with list of weapons it's ready to buy

Khrystyna Bondarieva Saturday, 21 June 2025, 15:04
Ukraine presents US with list of weapons it's ready to buy
Stock Photo: Getty Images

A list of weapons Ukraine is prepared to purchase from the United States was handed over to US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent by Yuliia Svyrydenko, Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister, and Andrii Yermak, Head of the President’s Office, during a meeting in Canada this week.

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a conversation with journalists, as reported by Interfax-Ukraine

Details: Zelenskyy noted that at the meeting, Svyrydenko, Yermak and Bessent had discussed a critical minerals deal and the next steps to take in this regard.

"She and Andrii also handed Bessent the exact list of weapons we need. We are now waiting for feedback," he said.

The Ukrainian leader pointed out that this is a list of weapons worth a large amount, including Patriot air defence systems.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "As I said, we're ready to find money for this whole package. That’s a topic for discussion with President Trump. I also think we need to talk about sanctions." 

Background: 

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

