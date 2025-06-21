All Sections
Zelenskyy urges allies to commit 0.25% of GDP to boost Ukraine's arms production

Olga KatsimonSaturday, 21 June 2025, 15:51
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: President’s Office 

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on Western partners to allocate 0.25% of their GDP to help Ukraine ramp up arms production.

Sources: Reuters, citing Zelenskyy during a meeting with journalists; Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne 

Quote: "Ukraine is part of Europe's security and we want 0.25% of the GDP of a particular partner country to be allocated for our defence industry and domestic production."

Details: Zelenskyy said that Ukraine plans to sign agreements this summer to begin exporting weapon production technologies.

He also noted that tentative agreements to launch joint arms production are already in place with Denmark, Norway, Germany, Canada, the United Kingdom and Lithuania. The private sector is also involved in the negotiations.

Zelenskyy added that the discussions cover the production of drones, missiles and possibly artillery on the territory of Ukraine’s partner countries, which are already funding defence production or intend to do so.

Quote: "We will provide the necessary technologies and will produce weapons in their countries – for us and for them."

More details: Zelenskyy emphasised that none of the technologies should be transferred to countries sympathetic to Russia.

Background: On 16 June, Zelenskyy reported that at a meeting with Donald Trump, he plans to discuss a potential purchase of a defence package for Ukraine from the United States.

