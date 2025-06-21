Russian attacks injure seven civilians in Donetsk Oblast

The aftermath of the Russian attacks on 21 June. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Seven civilians were injured as a result of Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast on 21 June.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office; Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The Russian military attacked Pokrovsk on the morning of 21 June 2025. The enemy used a first-person view drone against the civilian population. Two neighbours – a 56-year-old woman and a 69-year-old man – suffered shrapnel wounds and contusions. They received medical care.

A little later, the Kramatorsk district was targeted by Russian troops. The invaders launched a FAB-250 bomb fitted with an UMPK module on the village of Bilokuzmynivka, injuring an 81-year-old man. Less than half an hour later, the enemy launched four bombs on Semenivka. Two women aged 51 and 75 were injured in their homes. They were diagnosed with blast and closed head injuries and lacerations.

In addition, the aggressor state’s military deployed tubed artillery to attack the village of Illinivka. A 52-year-old man suffered a shrapnel wound and a blast injury in his home."

Details: The strikes have damaged 35 houses and 2 cars.

Filashkin also reported that a third person had been injured in Semenivka, in addition to the other cases.

