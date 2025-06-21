All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Le Monde: US coordinated draft UN resolution with Russia ahead of third anniversary of Ukraine invasion

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Olga KatsimonSaturday, 21 June 2025, 18:41
Le Monde: US coordinated draft UN resolution with Russia ahead of third anniversary of Ukraine invasion
A UN Security Council meeting. Photo: Getty Images

The US administration discussed its draft UN resolution with Russia on the eve of the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Source: French newspaper Le Monde, citing diplomatic sources, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Ukraine prepared a resolution condemning the Russian aggression and demanding the complete withdrawal of Russian troops. However, due to concerns about declining support for Kyiv amid the war in Gaza, European countries called on Kyiv to soften the wording in order to ensure broad support in the UN General Assembly.

Advertisement:

However, on 21 February, in an unexpected move, Dorothy Shea, US Chargé d’Affaires to the UN, informed the ambassadors of France and the UK that Washington was asking Ukraine to withdraw its resolution, as the US planned to submit its own and was seeking European support.

It later transpired that the US draft resolution had been discussed in advance with Moscow, without the knowledge of Washington’s allies.

Subsequently, an emergency meeting of European representatives was held, during which a sense of betrayal by the US was reportedly felt. It was decided to leave the Ukrainian text unchanged and to entrust France and the United Kingdom, as permanent members of the UN Security Council, with leading the diplomatic effort.

London took on the confrontation with the US in the Security Council, while Paris fought for the resolution in the General Assembly. The French successfully amended the American draft, in particular the requirement to respect territorial integrity.

As a result, the Ukrainian resolution was adopted without changes during the vote on 24 February, despite opposition from the US and Russia.

The American draft, by contrast, was altered to such an extent that the US ultimately abstained from voting on its own text.

Background:

  • On 24 February 2025, the UN approved a Ukrainian resolution condemning the Russian aggression, with the US voting against it.
  • At the time, media reports indicated that the US was pressuring other countries not to support the Ukrainian draft resolution and to vote for the American one.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

USAUN
Advertisement:
New stage of major exchange: Ukraine brings back another group of defenders – photos, video
46% of Poles would like to suspend Ukraine military aid, survey finds
Ukrainian forces halt Russian advance in Sumy Oblast – Ukraine's commander-in-chief
Hungarian PM claims 95% of citizens oppose Ukraine's EU accession in Voks2025 referendum
Russian attack on Dnipro on 24 June: death toll rises to 20
Zelenskyy meets European leaders and NATO secretary general on sidelines of summit in The Hague
All News
USA
Belarus frees 14 political prisoners following talks with US
Ukraine presents US with list of weapons it's ready to buy
Lukashenko meets with Trump's envoy Kellogg in Belarus – video
RECENT NEWS
18:57
EXPLAINERHow the occupiers are violating human rights in Crimea and why Europe should care
18:23
Russians abduct four residents of occupied village in Sumy Oblast
17:34
Trump assures allies Russia would not attack NATO while he is president – WP
17:22
Polish foreign minister says arms race could bring down Putin's regime like it did with USSR
17:17
Ukraine's first underground kindergarten to be built in Kharkiv Oblast
17:09
Ukrainian intelligence: Kremlin seeks to divide Moldova ahead of EU summit
17:02
New stage of major exchange: Ukraine brings back another group of defenders – photos, video
16:30
Kremlin says date of next Ukraine-Russia talks in Istanbul to be set after exchanges
16:22
Documentary series featuring Ukrainska Pravda wins Dutch Directors Guild Award – photo, video
15:50
Russians shell pharmacy in Kostiantynivka: two injured
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: