Olga KatsimonSaturday, 21 June 2025, 19:30
Russian Lancet drone strikes Sumy, causing fire at factory – photo, video
The aftermath of the Russian strike on Sumy on 21 June 2025. Photo: Oleh Hryhorov

Russian troops struck civilian infrastructure in Sumy at around 17:30 on Saturday 21 June, causing a fire at a factory.

Source: Oleh Hryhorov, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Details: Early reports indicate that the Russians used a Lancet-type loitering munition in the attack.

The strike damaged the building of a local company. There were no casualties. A fire broke out at the scene of the incident and work is underway to deal with the aftermath of the attack.

An hour later, the Russians attacked Sumy with a drone yet again. The second strike hit a residential area.

The attack damaged the roof and about 20 windows in a high-rise building.

Quote: "The UAV hit a residential building in the Sumy hromada. All appropriate services are working at the scene. Residents are being provided with the necessary assistance." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.] 

 
The aftermath of the Russian strike on Sumy on 21 June 2025.
Photo: Oleh Hryhorov

Background: Late on 19 June, Russia attacked Sumy with drones, causing a fire.

Sumy
13:19
