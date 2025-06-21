Russia attacks Chernihiv Oblast with drones, killing one man

Russian troops attacked Ukraine with attack UAVs from the north on the evening of Saturday 21 June, killing a man in the Nizhyn district, Chernihiv Oblast.

Source: Nizhyn Mayor Oleksandr Kodola; Kyiv Oblast Military Administration; Viacheslav Chaus, Head of Chernihiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: At 19:24, Kodola reported that the city was under a Russian drone attack.

"So far, 10 explosions have been recorded on the outskirts of the city and one explosion outside the hromada, in a neighbouring settlement. Information about the aftermath of the attack is currently being gathered," he wrote. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Meanwhile, Kyiv Oblast Military Administration reported that air defence units are responding to the Russian-launched aerial assets in the region.

Updated: At 20:52, Viacheslav Chaus, Head of Chernihiv Oblast Military Administration, reported that a man was killed in the Russian attack on the Nizhyn district.

Quote from Chaus: "In the evening, Russian drones attacked the Nizhyn district. Unfortunately, one person is known to have been killed. He was a civilian.

Residential buildings, a farm building and a garage were destroyed and damaged in the village."

