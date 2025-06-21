All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia attacks Chernihiv Oblast with drones, killing one man

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 21 June 2025, 21:05
Russia attacks Chernihiv Oblast with drones, killing one man
A house damaged by a Russian attack on Chernihiv Oblast on 21 June. Photo: Oblast Military Administration

Russian troops attacked Ukraine with attack UAVs from the north on the evening of Saturday 21 June, killing a man in the Nizhyn district, Chernihiv Oblast.

Source: Nizhyn Mayor Oleksandr Kodola; Kyiv Oblast Military Administration; Viacheslav Chaus, Head of Chernihiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: At 19:24, Kodola reported that the city was under a Russian drone attack.

Advertisement:

"So far, 10 explosions have been recorded on the outskirts of the city and one explosion outside the hromada, in a neighbouring settlement. Information about the aftermath of the attack is currently being gathered," he wrote. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.] 

Meanwhile, Kyiv Oblast Military Administration reported that air defence units are responding to the Russian-launched aerial assets in the region.

Updated: At 20:52, Viacheslav Chaus, Head of Chernihiv Oblast Military Administration, reported that a man was killed in the Russian attack on the Nizhyn district.

Quote from Chaus: "In the evening, Russian drones attacked the Nizhyn district. Unfortunately, one person is known to have been killed. He was a civilian.

Residential buildings, a farm building and a garage were destroyed and damaged in the village."

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Kyiv OblastChernihiv Oblastdronesair defence
Advertisement:
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast comes under missile attack again, explosions rock Samar
Russia attacks Ukraine with 363 drones and 8 missiles: 365 targets downed
White House recommends halting funding for investigations into Russian crimes in Ukraine – Reuters
EU leaders agree to extend all sanctions against Russia, but not 18th package
Ukrainian intelligence drones destroy Russian air defence systems in Crimea – video
New stage of major exchange: Ukraine brings back another group of defenders – photos, video
All News
Kyiv Oblast
Russian drone attack on Kyiv Oblast: woman injured, damage recorded
Russian drone attack on Kyiv Oblast injures one person and damages buildings
Large-scale Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast: houses damaged, cars on fire
RECENT NEWS
13:19
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast comes under missile attack again, explosions rock Samar
13:13
"You are the true Hungary": an open letter to the Hungarian people
12:18
Ukrainian defence ministry promises to increase long-range operations in Russia
12:03
Ukraine's defence minister reveals when Ukraine plans to discuss Zelenskyy-Putin meeting
11:45
Zelenskyy expects EU to approve 18th sanctions package in June despite opposition from Hungarian and Slovak PMs
11:32
Orbán claims Hungary has halted Ukraine's EU accession
10:19
Netherlands and Belgium hand over two minehunters to Ukraine – video
10:06
Russia attacks Ukraine with 363 drones and 8 missiles: 365 targets downed
09:46
Russian attack on Dnipro on 24 June: death toll rises again
08:13
Almost 190 combat clashes on front line in 24 hours, 56 of which on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: