Russians hit high-rise building in Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast, injuring people

Russian troops struck a high-rise building in the city of Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast on the evening of 21 June. Early reports indicate that there are casualties and that at least one person may be trapped under the rubble.

Source: Oleksandr Honcharenko, Head of Kramatorsk City Military Administration, on Facebook

Details: Honcharenko said that the Russians hit Kramatorsk seven times, damaging an industrial zone and residential buildings. One of the strikes damaged a high-rise building.

Quote: "Russian forces struck a high-rise building in Kramatorsk. Early reports indicate that there are casualties. One person is believed to be trapped under the rubble, and search and rescue operations are underway."

Background: On the afternoon of 9 June, Russian troops attacked the central part of Kramatorsk using a Molniya-type drone.

