Teenager killed and three people injured in Russian attack on Sloviansk
Sunday, 22 June 2025, 01:00
Russian forces launched yet another attack on the town of Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast on the night of 21-22 June, killing a 17-year-old boy and injuring three people. Dozens of civilian infrastructure facilities have been damaged.
Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "A 17-year-old teenager has been killed and three people have been injured in Sloviansk. Damage has been caused to 32 houses, 2 administrative buildings, 4 high-rise buildings, industrial premises and 3 cars."
Details: Filashkin stressed that Russian forces deliberately target civilian facilities, continuing the terror against the local population.
Background:
- On the evening of 21 June, Russian forces attacked a high-rise building in the city of Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast. Early reports indicate that there are casualties and that at least one person may be trapped under the rubble.
- On the night of 21-22 June, Russia launched a missile strike on the Zarichnyi district of the city of Sumy, damaging houses.
