Teenager killed and three people injured in Russian attack on Sloviansk

The aftermath of the Russian strikes on Sloviansk on the night of 21-22 June. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces launched yet another attack on the town of Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast on the night of 21-22 June, killing a 17-year-old boy and injuring three people. Dozens of civilian infrastructure facilities have been damaged.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "A 17-year-old teenager has been killed and three people have been injured in Sloviansk. Damage has been caused to 32 houses, 2 administrative buildings, 4 high-rise buildings, industrial premises and 3 cars."

Advertisement:

The aftermath of the Russian strikes on Sloviansk on the night of 21-22 June. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

The aftermath of the Russian strikes on Sloviansk on the night of 21-22 June. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: Filashkin stressed that Russian forces deliberately target civilian facilities, continuing the terror against the local population.

Background:

On the evening of 21 June, Russian forces attacked a high-rise building in the city of Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast. Early reports indicate that there are casualties and that at least one person may be trapped under the rubble.

On the night of 21-22 June, Russia launched a missile strike on the Zarichnyi district of the city of Sumy, damaging houses.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!