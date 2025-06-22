All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

One dead and four injured in ongoing Russian attack on Kherson

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 22 June 2025, 13:39
One dead and four injured in ongoing Russian attack on Kherson
Kherson. Photo: Getty Images

Russian forces have been attacking the city of Kherson with artillery and drones since the morning of 22 June, claiming the life of at least one civilian.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Details: Initially, Russian forces attacked the Korabelnyi district of Kherson with a drone.

Advertisement:

A 46-year-old man sustained a blast injury as a result of explosives being dropped from the drone.

Subsequently, Russian forces bombarded residential areas in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson.

Three women were injured: an 85-year-old and a 54-year-old suffered blast injuries and another woman is in a serious condition.

Later, it was confirmed that a man died from injuries sustained in the Russian artillery strike. His identity is being established.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Khersonattack
Advertisement:
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast comes under missile attack again, explosions rock Samar
Russia attacks Ukraine with 363 drones and 8 missiles: 365 targets downed
White House recommends halting funding for investigations into Russian crimes in Ukraine – Reuters
EU leaders agree to extend all sanctions against Russia, but not 18th package
Ukrainian intelligence drones destroy Russian air defence systems in Crimea – video
New stage of major exchange: Ukraine brings back another group of defenders – photos, video
All News
Kherson
Kherson water supply disrupted after Russian attack damaged crucial facility
Two men injured in Russian artillery attack on Kherson
Russian drones attack ambulance and civilian in Kherson, injuring three people
RECENT NEWS
13:19
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast comes under missile attack again, explosions rock Samar
13:13
"You are the true Hungary": an open letter to the Hungarian people
12:18
Ukrainian defence ministry promises to increase long-range operations in Russia
12:03
Ukraine's defence minister reveals when Ukraine plans to discuss Zelenskyy-Putin meeting
11:45
Zelenskyy expects EU to approve 18th sanctions package in June despite opposition from Hungarian and Slovak PMs
11:32
Orbán claims Hungary has halted Ukraine's EU accession
10:19
Netherlands and Belgium hand over two minehunters to Ukraine – video
10:06
Russia attacks Ukraine with 363 drones and 8 missiles: 365 targets downed
09:46
Russian attack on Dnipro on 24 June: death toll rises again
08:13
Almost 190 combat clashes on front line in 24 hours, 56 of which on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: