One dead and four injured in ongoing Russian attack on Kherson

Russian forces have been attacking the city of Kherson with artillery and drones since the morning of 22 June, claiming the life of at least one civilian.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Details: Initially, Russian forces attacked the Korabelnyi district of Kherson with a drone.

Advertisement:

A 46-year-old man sustained a blast injury as a result of explosives being dropped from the drone.

Subsequently, Russian forces bombarded residential areas in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson.

Three women were injured: an 85-year-old and a 54-year-old suffered blast injuries and another woman is in a serious condition.

Later, it was confirmed that a man died from injuries sustained in the Russian artillery strike. His identity is being established.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!