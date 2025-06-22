The Russian fuel train on fire. Screenshot: video by Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Ukraine's Defence Intelligence carried out a successful attack on a Russian fuel train in the Russian-occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast on 22 June.

Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Quote: "A freight train belonging to the Russian invaders has been successfully attacked by warriors from the Kabul 9 Special Forces Unit of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine in cooperation with the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group, Operation Tactical Group Zaporizhzhia, the Alpha unit, and the Next group of the State Special Communications Service."

Details: Ukrainian attack drones destroyed railway tankers that were carrying diesel fuel and other lubricants intended for the Russian military. The attack was carried out on a stretch of railway between Levadne and Molochansk.

Flames and black plumes of smoke billowed into the sky as a result of the strike.

Background: On 18 June, Ukrainian intelligence operatives used drones to destroy Russian air defence systems in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

