The Ukrainian defence forces have liberated the village of Andriivka in Sumy Oblast and stabilised their left flank.

Source: DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts

Details: Analysts report that the 225th Separate Assault Regiment, after prolonged battles and operations to clear Russian forces in Andriivka, successfully took control of the village.

Quote: "These actions managed, firstly, to distract [Russian – ed.] forces from other villages because the enemy consolidated in Andriivka.

Secondly, to stop further progress to the important settlements of Khotyn and Pysarivka.

The 225th Separate Assault Regiment remains one of the few units that are able to perform successful offensive operations. At the same time, those who understand the realities on the ground know that the 225th suffers significantly fewer casualties."

Details: It is noted that the 110th Mechanised Brigade’s Battalion Tactical Group was deployed to the village for consolidation.

