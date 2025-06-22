Zelenskyy: Russia preparing new military operations in Europe

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that, based on information from Ukraine’s intelligence, Russia is preparing new military operations on European territory.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter), following a briefing by Kyrylo Budanov, Head of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Quote: "We are observing a continued intellectual decline within the Russian leadership and have evidence that they are preparing new military operations on European territory."

Details: Zelenskyy also noted that the sanctions imposed on Russia’s economic system are causing significant damage.

In his view, this confirms the correctness of the strategy to intensify international pressure.

He emphasised that Ukraine will inform its partners of the intelligence gathered and is already preparing joint decisions with the United Kingdom and the European Union to bolster Europe’s security.

Background: Earlier, Defence Intelligence of Ukraine reported that Russia is working to form a pro-Kremlin elite in Africa.

