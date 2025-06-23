Large-scale Russian attack on Kyiv: houses, metro station and cars damaged, at least five people injured

Russian forces conducted a large-scale drone and missile attack on the city of Kyiv on the night of 22-23 June, damaging residential buildings, a business centre, a metro station and other facilities in various districts of the capital. At least five people have been injured.

Source: Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko; Tymur Tkachenko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration

Details: In the Solomianskyi district, debris from a Russian drone ignited the roof of a non-residential building and a fire broke out in the residential area. Two men, aged 56 and 61, were hospitalised.

Advertisement:

In the Sviatoshynskyi district, early reports of a hit on a residential building were not confirmed. However, debris fell in several locations, including a stadium and near a residential building, where a fire was reported.

One of the exits of the Sviatoshyn metro station and a nearby bus stop were damaged, injuring two people. They received medical treatment at the scene. Later, the number of injured in the district rose to three.

In the Darnytskyi district, a two-storey residential building was damaged, though no injuries or fire were reported.

In the Holosiivskyi district, two cars and a business centre were damaged.

In the Desnianskyi district, a crater appeared in the courtyard of a residential building.

In total, infrastructure damage was reported at several locations across the Solomianskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, Holosiivskyi, Darnytskyi, Desnianskyi, Shevchenkivskyi and Podilskyi districts. The attack also caused fires at several sites and shattered windows in educational institutions and business centres.

An air-raid warning in Kyiv was in effect for several hours. The all-clear was given at 04:33.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!