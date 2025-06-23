Total of 142 combat clashes on front line, 44 of which on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff

There have been 142 combat engagements on the front line over the past day, with 44 clashes taking place on the Pokrovsk front, where Ukrainian defenders repelled numerous Russian attacks.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 23 June

Details: In particular, Russian forces launched four missile strikes and 63 airstrikes, firing 10 missiles and dropping 76 guided aerial bombs. In total, they carried out 6,132 attacks, including 118 from multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS), and deployed 3,416 kamikaze drones.

Advertisement:

On the North Slobozhanshchyna front and in Russia's Kursk Oblast, Ukrainian defenders repelled 20 Russian assaults. The Russians also conducted ten airstrikes using 17 guided bombs and carried out 257 attacks, including eight from MLRS.

On the South Slobozhanshchyna front, Russian forces made seven attempts to break through Ukrainian defensive lines near the settlements of Vovchansk, Starytsia and Fyholivka.

On the Kupiansk front, there were three Russian assaults, with Ukrainian defenders repelling attacks near the settlements of Stepova Novoselivka and Zelenyi Hai and towards Holubivka.

On the Lyman front, Russian troops attacked 17 times, attempting to breach defences near the settlements of Novyi Myr, Karpivka, Ridkodub, Tverdokhlibove and Kolodiazi.

On the Siversk front, Russian forces made four attempts to advance near the settlements of Hryhorivka and Ivano-Darivka.

On the Kramatorsk front, Russian troops attacked six times near the city of Chasiv Yar and towards the settlements of Predtechyne and Bila Hora.

On the Toretsk front, 21 Russian attacks were recorded near the settlements of Diliivka, Toretsk, Leonidivka, Rusyn Yar and Yablunivka.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian forces repelled 44 assault actions near the settlements of Malynivka, Myroliubivka, Myrne, Promin, Novoserhiivka, Udachne, Kotliarivka, Muravka and Oleksiivka.

On the Novopavlivka front, Russian forces carried out ten attacks near the settlements of Vesele, Shevchenko, Bahatyr and Vilne Pole.

On the Orikhiv front, Russian forces made one attempt to advance on Ukrainian positions near the village of Novoandriivka.

On the Prydniprovske front, Russian troops made two unsuccessful attempts to attack Ukrainian positions.

Over the past day, Ukrainian aircraft, Rocket Forces and Artillery struck six areas where Russian troops, weapons and equipment were concentrated, as well as two artillery systems and one air defence system.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!