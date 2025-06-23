Musicians Taras and Olena Topolia's apartment destroyed in Russian ballistic strike on Kyiv – photos, video

The apartment belonging to musicians Taras and Olena Topolia has been severely damaged in the Russian attack on the city of Kyiv on the night of 22-23 June.

Source: Taras Topolia on social media

Details: Taras noted that, luckily, he and his family are alive.

Quote: "Today, a Russian ballistic missile destroyed the apartment my beloved and I shared. Everything is smashed inside. The blast wave bent and ripped the armoured door from its hinges. Only the walls remain and even they are partially destroyed. We were lucky; everyone in the family is alive. That’s how it turned out – the Creator protected us. Thank you..."

This is what Topolia’s apartment looks like after the Russian attack.

"Unlike the people in the building opposite, which suffered a direct hit. There are casualties there. Eternal rest to all who did not survive that night. A hellish lottery... I will provide comments in a few days. Ukraine will prevail!"

Taras noted that he, his wife and their children were not injured. He did not provide further details.

Details: Olena Topolia, Taras's wife, posted a video on Instagram in which she tries to say something, with a destroyed building and a fire behind her.

Переглянути цей допис в Instagram Допис, поширений Olena Topolia (@alyoshasinger)

Background: In October 2022, a drone strike on Kyiv destroyed a building near the home of TV presenter Yehor Hordieiev. His apartment was severely damaged but a year later, he shared that he had restored it.

