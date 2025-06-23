All Sections
Musicians Taras and Olena Topolia's apartment destroyed in Russian ballistic strike on Kyiv – photos, video

Monday, 23 June 2025, 09:11
Photo: Taras Topolia on Facebook

The apartment belonging to musicians Taras and Olena Topolia has been severely damaged in the Russian attack on the city of Kyiv on the night of 22-23 June.

Source: Taras Topolia on social media

Details: Taras noted that, luckily, he and his family are alive.

Quote: "Today, a Russian ballistic missile destroyed the apartment my beloved and I shared. Everything is smashed inside. The blast wave bent and ripped the armoured door from its hinges. Only the walls remain and even they are partially destroyed. We were lucky; everyone in the family is alive. That’s how it turned out – the Creator protected us. Thank you..." 

 
This is what Topolia’s apartment looks like after the Russian attack.

"Unlike the people in the building opposite, which suffered a direct hit. There are casualties there. Eternal rest to all who did not survive that night. A hellish lottery... I will provide comments in a few days. Ukraine will prevail!"

 
Taras noted that he, his wife and their children were not injured. He did not provide further details.

Details: Olena Topolia, Taras's wife, posted a video on Instagram in which she tries to say something, with a destroyed building and a fire behind her.

Переглянути цей допис в Instagram

Допис, поширений Olena Topolia (@alyoshasinger)

Background: In October 2022, a drone strike on Kyiv destroyed a building near the home of TV presenter Yehor Hordieiev. His apartment was severely damaged but a year later, he shared that he had restored it.

