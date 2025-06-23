Russian combined strike on Kyiv: death toll rises to eight – video, photos

Eight people have been killed and another 34 injured in a nighttime Russian strike on the city of Kyiv.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine; Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko; Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko on Telegram; President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on X (Twitter); Svitlana Vodolaha, spokeswoman for the State Emergency Service, on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast; Tymur Tkachenko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration

Quote from Klitschko: "Five people were killed in a building in the Shevchenkivskyi district as a result of an enemy attack on the capital."

Details: Vodolaha reported at 12:30 that seven people had been killed in the Russian attack on Kyiv.

Emergency workers at the scene. Photo: Ukraine's National Police

The Shevchenkivskyi, Podilskyi, Holosiivskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, Solomianskyi and Darnytskyi districts came under the attack.

Updated: At around 10:00, Tymur Tkachenko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration, reported that the number of casualties in the attack had increased to 25, including four children, with eight in the Solomianskyi district and another 17 in the Shevchenkivskyi district. A married couple is among the dead.

"There are 19 locations across Kyiv where debris from downed aerial targets has fallen and caused damage. At some of these sites, emergency workers have already been on duty for seven hours," Tkachenko stated.

Aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Ukraine's National Police

At 11:00, Tkachenko reported that the number of people who had sustained injuries in the attack had increased to 31. The search and rescue operation is ongoing.

At about 14:00, the State Emergency Service reported that 34 people had been injured.

Law enforcement officer recording damage caused by the Russian attack. Photo: Ukraine's National Police

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that the Russians had damaged five residential buildings in Kyiv and that a Shahed drone had struck a hospital in the city of Bila Tserkva in Kyiv Oblast.

Overall, the attack damaged sites in four oblasts of Ukraine.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "In total, 352 drones were launched, including 159 Shaheds just overnight, along with 16 missiles. Early reports indicate that ballistic weapons from North Korea were also used."

Updated: At 15:10, Tkachenko reported that the body of an eighth person had been recovered from under the rubble.

Background:

Russian forces conducted another large-scale attack on Kyiv on the night of 22-23 June. Residential buildings, a business centre, a metro station and other facilities were damaged in different parts of the capital.

Klitschko reported that five people had been injured in the combined nighttime Russian attack.

